The betting lines for the WWE Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match

June 28, 2023

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following odds were set for the WWE Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match by BetOnline.com.

Iyo Sky
1/6
(-600)

Becky Lynch
4/1
(+400)

Bayley
8/1
(+800)

Zoey Stark
8/1
(+800)

Trish Stratus
12/1
(+1200)

Zelina Vega
20/1
(+2000)

Powell’s POV: No major surprises here, as I also have Sky as my favorite to win the ladder match. Stark having better odds than her character’s mentor Trish Stratus is somewhat interesting and yet logical. The Money in the Bank premium live event will be held on Saturday in London, England at the 02 Arena.

