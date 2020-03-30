WrestleMania 36 Kickoff Show details and other WWE Network notes

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE released its schedule for WrestleMania 36 week on WWE Network that notes that there will be one-hour Kickoff Shows on Saturday and Sunday. The Kickoff Shows will start at 5CT/6ET leading into WrestleMania on both nights. Read the full list of content at WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: There will be a WWE 24 piece on Edge that will run on demand on Sunday morning, several editions of The Bump, a number of “best of” type features on wrestlers and past WrestleMania events, and a “Where Are They Now?” on Eva Marie and Gene Snitsky. I like the call to scale the Kickoff Show back to one hour rather than the two hours that WWE normally goes with for its marquee events, especially given the circumstances. Join me for live coverage of WrestleMania this weekend starting with the Kickoff Shows both nights.



