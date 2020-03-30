AEW Being The Elite video: Hangman Page as Joe Exotic, Nick Jackson shows off his new son, Matt Jackson answers fan questions, Christopher Daniels’ 50th birthday party

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Young Bucks released episode 197 of the “Being The Elite” YouTube series. Watch the full video below or via the Being The Elite YouTube Page.

Powell’s POV: Nick Jackson checks in from home and photos of his new son are included, Kenny Omega can’t avoid Colt Cabana, Christopher Daniels celebrates a quarantine birthday, Peter Avalon calls Brandon Cutler, Luchasaurus is lonely, Matt Jackson answers some fan questions, Hangman Page stays home, dresses up like Joe Exotic(!), and ignores calls from The Elite.



