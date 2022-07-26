AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.
-Pac vs. LJ Cleary for the AEW All Atlantic Championship
-Ryan Nemeth vs. Alex Reynolds
-Renee Michelle vs. Julia Hart
-Dante Martin vs. Peter Avalon
-Cole Karter vs. Mike Orlando
-Angelo Parker vs. Cameron Stewart
-Blake Christian vs. Air Daivari
-Slim J vs. Blake Li
-Allie Recks vs. Kiera Hogan
-Tracy Nyxx vs. Marina Shafir
Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.
Be the first to comment