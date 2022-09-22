Ruby Soho announces she will undergo surgery

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW wrestler Ruby Soho announced that she will be undergoing surgery to repair her nose. Soho stated in a video (see below) that she broke her nose in two places and her septum was damaged during her match at AEW All Out. She released the video to announce the postponement of her scheduled appearance for the 1PW promotion.

Powell’s POV: Soho suffered the injury while taking a TayKO from Tay Melo during the mixed tag match at AEW All Out that included Ortiz and Sammy Guevara. She was also fortunate to avoid a major neck injury after being dropped awkwardly to the mat by Guevara during the same match. 1PW has announced that Jamie Hayter will replace Soho on their October 1 event in Doncaster, England, while Soho is now scheduled for the promotion’s February 18 event.