AEW Dynamite rating for the Grand Slam edition

September 22, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 1.039 million viewers for TBS, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 1.175 million viewership total from last week.

Powell’s POV: Last week’s viewership was the high count for the year thus far, but I’m still surprised that viewership dropped for the Grand Slam edition. On the bright side, Dynamite finished first in the 18-49 demo in Wednesday’s cable ratings with a 0.35 rating, thought it was down from last week’s 0.39 rating in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.45 rating on USA Network. The September 22, 2021 edition of Dynamite on TNT delivered 1.273 million viewers and a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the Grand Slam event at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

