AEW Collision lineup: The card for Saturday’s live show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Collision.

-Kyle Fletcher vs. Mark Briscoe

-Thunder Rosa vs. Penelope Ford

-Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reilly vs. Shane Taylor, Shawn Dean, and Carlie Bravo vs. Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker in a three-way trios match

Powell’s POV: Collision will be live on Saturday from Houston, Texas at Fort Bend County Epicenter. Join me for my live review of Collision as the show is simulcast on TNT and Max at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).