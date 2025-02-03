WWE touts the box office success of the Royal Rumble

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE issued the following press release on Monday regarding the Royal Rumble event.
February 3, 2025 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that Royal Rumble® 2025, which emanated from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, became the most-successful and highest-grossing Royal Rumble event in company history.
Highlights include:
- GATE: Royal Rumble 2025 generated the largest gate for any single-night event in WWE history. Saturday’s PLE, which drew 70,342 fans to Lucas Oil Stadium, is only behind WrestleMania® 40 Saturday & Sunday for any single-night gate.
- VIEWERSHIP: Royal Rumble 2025 set the event’s all-time viewership record, up nearly 14 percent domestically, distributed on Peacock, from last year’s record-setting audience. International viewing numbers are up even higher year-over-year with Royal Rumble shifting to Netflix globally.
- MERCHANDISE: In partnership with Fanatics, merchandise sales were up more than 95 percent versus the previous Royal Rumble record set last year in 2024, making Royal Rumble 2025 the highest-grossing non-WrestleMania event of all-time.
- SPONSORSHIP: Sponsorship revenue was up 94 percent versus the previous record set in 2024. Royal Rumble featured 14 total partners, with 100 percent of the matches sponsored.
- SOCIAL: Royal Rumble 2025 set a record for the most social video views in Royal Rumble history. WWE Superstar Bron Breakker spearing popular streamer IShowSpeed became the most-viewed Royal Rumble social post of all-time, generating more than 300,000,000 social views in less than 24 hours.
Royal Rumble 2025 marked the first Premium Live Event to take place in Indianapolis as part of a first-of-its-kind partnership struck last year with Indiana Sports Corp that will see WWE’s three largest stadium events – WrestleMania, SummerSlam® and Royal Rumble – take place in Indianapolis.
The record-breaking event was highlighted by WWE Superstars Charlotte Flair and Jey Uso winning the Royal Rumble matches to earn world title bouts at WrestleMania.
