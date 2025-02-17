WWE Smackdown preview: WWE Tag Team Title match set for Friday’s show

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Friday’s WWE Smackdown.

-“DIY” Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa vs. “Pretty Deadly” Elton Prince and Kit Wilson for the WWE Tag Team Titles

-Drew McIntyre vs. Jimmy Uso

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live on Friday from New Orleans, Louisiana at Smoothie King Center. Join me for my weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Fridays on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).