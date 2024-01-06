NXT Level Up results (1/5): O’Connor’s review of Brooks Jensen vs. Luca Crusifino, Kiana James and Izzi Dame vs. Brinley Reece and Kiyah Dream, and Dion Lennox vs. Oro Mensah

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By John O’Connor, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@thereal_JOC)

NXT: Level Up (Episode 99)

Taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed January 5, 2024 on Peacock/WWE Network

Brooks Jensen made his way to the ring (to new entrance music) as the broadcast team of Blake Howard and Byron Saxton welcomed us to the show…

1. Brooks Jensen vs. Luca Crusifino. Jensen and Crusifino utilized chain wrestling as the first match of 2024 on ‘Level Up’ got started. Jensen worked on the arm and hit a monkey flip on Crusifino followed up by an arm drag, headscissors and a crossbody for a near fall.

Jensen looked to finish, but Crusifino dropped Jensen across the top turnbuckle to take control and stomp Jensen into the mat. A leg drop from Crusifino and a neckbreaker gained him a two count on Jensen before transitioning into a sleeper hold to continue to wear down Jensen. Jensen battled back with a powerslam and went to the top. Crusifino attempted to cut him off but Jensen pushed him off and hit the diving knee drop to the face for the win.

Brooks Jensen defeated Luca Crusifino via pinfall in 6:24.

The commentary team hyped Kiana James and Izzi Dame vs. Brinley Reece and Saint for after the break…[c]

2. Kiana James and Izzi Dame vs. Brinley Reece and Kiyah Saint. James and Reece started the match. Reece took the early advantage before tagging in Saint. James responded and made a tag of her own to Dame. Reece back in, but Dame hit a strong slam and tagged James back into the match. James hit a kick to the side of the head of Reece for a near fall before bringing Dame back in. Dame worked on the back of Reece but Reece escaped and made the hot tag to Saint. Saint worked the odds and took it to both James and Dame but eventually fell to a flapjack from Dame and a dealbreaker knee from James and this finished the contest.

Kiana James and Izzi Dame defeated Brinley Reece and Kiyah Saint via pinfall in 5:15.

The commentary team hyped the main event…[c]

3. Dion Lennox vs. Oro Mensah (w/Lash Legend, Jakara Jackson). Mensah kicked off Lennox as Lennox used his power early to wear down Mensah. Lennox floated into a headlock but Mensah grabbed the ear of Lennox to escape the hold. Lennox got a near fall on Mensah after a northern lights suplex and Lennox whipped Mensah to the floor. Looking to continue the beatdown, Lennox was distracted on the outside by Jackson and Legend which allowed Mensah to take control.

Mensah wore down Lennox but Lennox shrugged off Mensah. Lennox got a close near fall on Mensah and looked to end the match but Mensah hooked the mouth of Lennox as Lennox had Mensah on his shoulders to escape. Lennox rolled to the corner but Mensah followed him in with the spinning heel kick for the victory.

Oro Mensah defeated Dion Lennox via pinfall in 5:35.

John’s Ramblings: An easy watch to start 2024. Not much in terms of any story progression as none of the competitors had any history with each other but as showcases the matches were fine. The newly formed duo of Kiana James and Izzi Dame showed chemistry in their match together as a team so I am interested in seeing what path this takes during this year.