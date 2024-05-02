TNA Impact Wrestling and ROH on HonorClub coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown grades and poll results, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Pat McAfee, Marty Garner, Big Boss Man, Don Kernodle

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TNA Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes Jordynne Grace vs. Miyu Yamashita for the Knockouts Title. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown received an B grade in our post show poll from 39 percent of the voters. D finished second with 29 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade. The draft portion was underwhelming, but I still had hope that the draft would get better on Raw (it did not).

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with C as the top grade in our post show poll with 27 percent of the vote. D finished second with 23 percent of the vote. F was a close third with 21 percent of the vote. I gave the show D+ grade and felt the overall draft was a letdown.

Birthdays and Notables

-Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is 52.

-Marty Garner is 57.

-Pat McAfee is 37.

-The late Ray “Big Boss Man” Traylor was born on May 2, 1963. He died of a heart attack at age 41 on September 22, 2004.

-The late Don Kernodle was born on May 2, 1950. He took his own life at age 71 on May 17, 2021.