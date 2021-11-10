NXT 2.0 preview: The initial lineup for Tuesday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 television show.
-Dexter Lumis vs. Tony D’Angelo.
-Odyssey Jones, Kushida, and Ikemen Jiro vs. Roderick Strong, Julius Creed, and Brutus Creed.
-A poker showdown with Cameron Grimes and Duke Hudson.
