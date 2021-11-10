NXT 2.0 preview: The initial lineup for Tuesday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 television show.

-Dexter Lumis vs. Tony D’Angelo.

-Odyssey Jones, Kushida, and Ikemen Jiro vs. Roderick Strong, Julius Creed, and Brutus Creed.

-A poker showdown with Cameron Grimes and Duke Hudson.

