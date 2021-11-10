11/10 Moore’s NXT 2.0 audio review: NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes vs. Pete Dunne in a non-title match, Mandy Rose, Jacy Jayne, and Gigi Dolan vs. Io Shirai, Kacy Catanzaro, and Kayden Carter, Kay Lee Ray vs. Sarray, Joe Gacy vs. Boa, and Kushida and Ikemen Jiro vs. The Creed Brothers

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT 2.0 television show: NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes vs. Pete Dunne in a non-title match, Mandy Rose, Jacy Jayne, and Gigi Dolan vs. Io Shirai, Kacy Catanzaro, and Kayden Carter, Kay Lee Ray vs. Sarray, Joe Gacy vs. Boa, and Kushida and Ikemen Jiro vs. The Creed Brothers, and more (39:49)…

Click here for the November 10 NXT TV audio review.

