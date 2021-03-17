WrestleMania tickets on-sale and presale details

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Wednesday to announce that WrestleMania tickets will go on sale this Friday.

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WrestleMania is back in business, and tickets to the two-night event will now go on sale this Friday, March 19 starting at 10 AM ET.

Fans interested in an exclusive WrestleMania presale starting tomorrow, March 18 at 10 AM ET, can register at www.wrestlemania.com/presale.

Ticket prices for WrestleMania range from $35-$2,500 and can be purchased through www.ticketmaster.com.

WrestleMania will take place Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, and stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.

Powell’s POV: There’s no indiction yet as to how many tickets will be sold for both nights.

Update: Tampa Times reporter Eduardo A. Encina reports that seating will be capped at 25,000 per night.