MLW Fusion preview: Two title matches on tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Fusion television show.

-Los Parks vs. “Injustice” Myron Reed and Jordan Oliver for the MLW Tag Titles.

-Lio Rush defends the MLW Middleweight Championship.

-Mil Muertes vs. Parrow

-TJP vs. Bu Ku Dao.

-Alicia Atout’s expose on Azteca Underground Inc.

Powell’s POV: MLW has not announced Rush’s opponent. This looks like a good show on paper, as MLW did a nice job of building to the Muertes vs. Parrow and TJP vs. Dao matches on recent shows, and it’s time to move the AUI storyline forward. MLW Fusion streams Wednesdays on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV, and the MLW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET. My written reviews are available on Wednesday while the show streams, and Dot Net Members also have access to my same night audio review.