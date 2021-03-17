WrestleMania 37 stadium capacity details

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Seating capacity for WrestleMania will be capped at approximately 25,000 fans for each night on April 10-11, according to Tampa Times reporter Eduardo A. Encina. He adds that it’s roughly 36 percent of full capacity at host venue Raymond James Stadium.
Powell’s POV: There had been reports that WWE intended to go with 45,000 fans in attendance for each night. Instead, they are taking a safer approach with a smaller number of tickets being sold at the outdoor stadium.
BREAKING: Capacity for next month’s #Wrestlemania at Raymond James will be approximately 25,000 fans for each of two nights of the event. That’s 36 percent of full capacity for what the event would hold at Raymond James in a normal year. #TampaBay #WWE #ProWrestling
— Eduardo A. Encina (@EddieInTheYard) March 17, 2021
Be the first to comment