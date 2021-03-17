What's happening...

WrestleMania 37 stadium capacity details

March 17, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Seating capacity for WrestleMania will be capped at approximately 25,000 fans for each night on April 10-11, according to Tampa Times reporter Eduardo A. Encina. He adds that it’s roughly 36 percent of full capacity at host venue Raymond James Stadium.

Powell’s POV: There had been reports that WWE intended to go with 45,000 fans in attendance for each night. Instead, they are taking a safer approach with a smaller number of tickets being sold at the outdoor stadium.

