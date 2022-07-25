NXT UK TV results: Gibbons’ review of Trent Seven vs. Sam Gradwell, Fallon Henley vs. Isla Dawn, Dave Mastiff vs. Josh Morrell, and Nina Samuels vs. Emilia McKenzie

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Laurence Gibbons, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@Gibbonsgob)

NXT UK TV

Taped in London, England at BT Sport Studios

Streamed July 21, 2022 on WWE Network and Peacock

The broadcast team was Andy Shepherd and Nigel McGuinness… Isla Dawn made her entrance to start the show. Fallon Henley’s entrance was also shown…

1. Isla Dawn vs. Fallon Henley. After an even opening, Henley used her power to reverse a front chin lock from Dawn. Henley sent Dawn to the canvas with a twisting wrist lock and then sent her to the bottom rope. Henley slid under the rope and hit a forearm from the outside. Dawn reversed a body slam attempt and dodged Henley in the corner. Dawn sent Henley headfirst into the turnbuckle and gauged the eyes.

Dawn hit the running knee in the corner and the forearm to the back followed by a running kick. Henley fought back and came close to a win from a sunset flip. Dawn punished Henley with the strait jacket hold. Henley worked her way out but Dawn slammed her face-first to the canvas for the win.

Isla Dawn defeated Fallon Henley in 5:12

Gibbons’ Opinion: Both women looked really good in this match. Of all the US stars to come over to the UK, Henley might be the most American. She’s a double denim-wearing, horse-riding pilot and a real powerhouse. I can see her going pretty far in the company. Nice to see Dawn get the win here though.

Sarray arrived at the BT Sport Studios and requested a response from NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura to her challenge for a match. Satomura accepted and told her to be prepared…

Amale confronted Blair Davenport and showed her irritation for Davenport trash talking her on commentary last week… Josh Morrell made his entrance. Dave Mastiff made his entrance…

2. Josh Morrell vs. Dave Mastiff. Mastiff put a headlock on Morrell but he escaped with a handstand. Mastiff worked the wrist but Morrell used a series of flips to get out of that hold. Morrell continued to escape Mastiff’s holds by flipping away from him. Mastiff finally took Morrell to the mat with a shot to the back and picked away at his competitor. Mastiff hit a massive belly-to-belly suplex.

Morrell rallied and hit a standing corkscrew body attack. He sent Mastiff to the outside and landed a huge running moonsault over the top rope to the outside. Back in the ring, Mastiff hit a powerbomb to a rolling fireman carry senton but Morrell kicked out at two. A shocked Mastiff hit two more sentons for the win.

Dave Mastiff defeated Josh Morrell in 6:58

After the bell, Mastiff helped Morrell to his feet and gave him a show of respect…

Gibbons’ Opinion: Mastiff challenged Morrell to this match after he had picked up his first win on NXT UK. Mastiff wanted to prove that despite his win, Morrell wasn’t on his level. It was a fun dynamic as Morrell avoided Mastiff’s power moves with his agility. Mastiff eventually got the win but the match certainly left both men looking better. Gatekeeper is a perfect role for Mastiff.

Sha Samuels reluctantly paid out winning bets to NXT UK superstars, trainees and crew who had bet on Mark Coffey to defeat Noam Dar last week. Johnny Saint arrived to collect his winnings but Samuels had run out of cash so did a runner… Nina Samuels made her entrance followed by Emilia McKenzie…

3. Nina Samuels vs. Emilia McKenzie. McKenzie hit an early huracanrana followed by some shoulder tackles in the corner. McKenzie stomped on Samuels in the other corner until she hit back. Samuels worked the back of McKenzie with stomps and submissions. Samuels landed a couple of head tosses and stayed on top for a few minutes.

Samuels went for the spinning kick in the corner but McKenzie dodged and hit a jawbreaker followed by the spinning neck breaker. McKenzie missed the spear and Samuels rolled her up. McKenzie kicked out and hit a suplex then the spear for the win.

Emila McKenzie defeated Nina Samuels in 4:58

Gibbons’ Opinion: McKenzie had recently received a kick up the backside from mentor Meiko Satomura after a couple of losses. This meant she came into this match full of fire. But it looked like McKenzie could fall victim to Samuels. McKenzie found something that had been missing recently to get the win in what was a fun and quick match between two women who have worked together a lot.

Andy Shepard hosted a sit-down interview between NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov and Wolfgang ahead of their match. Dragunov admitted that Wolfgang had been underrated in the past but that he wouldn’t. Wolfgang said if he did, he would be taking the title which he claimed belonged to Gallus…

Sam Gradwell made his entrance. Trent Seven made his way into the BT Sport Studios to his no synonymous chorus of boos…

4. Sam Gradwell vs. Trent Seven. Seven threw his towel at Gradwell and went to attack him but he dodged and Sven went through the ropes. Gradwell hit the tope and chased Seven around the outside of the ring. Gradwell hit a massive scoop slam on the outside. As he came back to the ring, Gradwell was met by a Seven’s chop. Seven then hit the lariat to send Gradwell to the outside. Seven stayed in the ring and looked for a count-out victory.

Gradwell made it back in time but Seven hit a German suplex and then slapped and kicked Gradwell around the ring. Gradwell ‘Hulked up’ as Seven hit chops. Gradwell hit a few strikes and then a double-arm suplex. Gradwell sent Seven to the outside again. Gradwell hit the diving forearm from the apron. Seven hit Gradwel and then landed a dive through ropes to take back control.

The two men jostled on the top rope until Gradwell hit the double-arm suplex from the top. Seven tried to retreat to the back but Gradwell brought him back. Seven sent Gradwell knee-first into the steps. Back in the ring, Seven targeted the knee of Gradwell and locked on the figure of four leg lock. Seven hit the Seven Star Lariat but Gradwell kicked out. Seven grabbed Gradwell’s knee brace and went for the move again but Gradwell ducked.

Gradwell went to use the knee brace but the referee grabbed it. The distraction allowed Seven to hit a low blow and the Seven Star Lariat for the win.

Trent Seven defeated Sam Gradwell in 11:01

After the bell, Seven beat Gradwell until Tyler Bate hit the BT Sport Studios. Seven ran away and looked perplexed to see his former friend turned nemesis…

Gibbons’ Opinion: You know you’ve done a bad thing when even Sam Gradwell takes exception to your behaviour. Seven’s bad thing was turning his back on Tyler Bate. This match was a lot of fun and really felt like a main event. But it was all about building to the triumphant return of Bate during its climax. With Bate now back in NXT UK we can build towards his grudge match with former mentor and friend Seven. This really should be built to be the feud of the year.