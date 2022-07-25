WWE Raw preview: The lineup for tonight’s MSG show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso vs. Riddle, Montez Ford, and Angelo Dawkins

-Rey Mysterio’s 20th anniversary celebration

-Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. Finn Balor and Damian Priest

-Logan Paul hosts a talkshow segment

Powell’s POV: Raw will serve as the brand’s SummerSlam go-home show and will be live from New York, New York at Madison Square Garden. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my same night Raw audio reviews.