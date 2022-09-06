What's happening...

09/06 Moore’s NXT 2.0 audio review: Bron Breakker and Tyler Bate vs. Joe Coffey and Mark Coffey, Axiom vs. Nathan Frazer in the first match of a best of three series, Wes Lee vs. JD McDonagh, Ricochet vs. Trick Williams, Meiko Satomura vs. Roxanne Perez, Nikki ASH and Doudrop vs. Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin

September 6, 2022

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT 2.0 television show: Bron Breakker and Tyler Bate vs. Joe Coffey and Mark Coffey, Axiom vs. Nathan Frazer in the first match of a best of three series, Wes Lee vs. JD McDonagh, Ricochet vs. Trick Williams, Meiko Satomura vs. Roxanne Perez, Nikki ASH and Doudrop vs. Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin, and more (36:44)…

Click here for the September 6 NXT 2.0 audio review. 

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

 

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.