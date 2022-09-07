AEW Dynamite in Buffalo (reports needed), AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage poll results, George South, Molly Holly, Colin Delaney, Corporal Kirchner

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight from Buffalo, New York at KeyBank Center. The show includes Wheeler Yuta vs. Daniel Garcia for the ROH Pure Rules Championship and the fallout from Sunday’s AEW All out. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Buffalo, which includes the taping for Friday’s AEW. If you are attending this or an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received a majority A grade in our post show poll with 32 percent of the vote. B finished second with 29 percent. I gave the show a B grade.

-Last week’s live AEW Rampage received a majority B grade in our post show poll with 29 percent of the vote. C and F tied for second with 25 percent each. I gave the show a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-George South is 60.

-Molly Holly (Nora Greenwald-Benshoof) is 44.

-Colin Delaney is 36.

-The late Corporal Kirschner (Michael Penzel) was born on September 7, 1957. He died at age 64 of a heart attack on December 22, 2021. He also worked as Leatherface in Japan.