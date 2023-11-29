AEW Dynamite in Minneapolis (reports needed), Dynamite poll results and grade, AEW Collision and Rampage block grade, Jerry Lawler, Dutch Mantell, JBL, Minoru Tanaka, Rosemary, Dana Brooke, Hayabusa

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live tonight from Minneapolis, Minnesota at Target Center. The show includes three Continental Classic matches. Join me for my weekly live review as Dynamite airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from this week’s AEW Dynamite in Minneapolis. If you are attending this show or an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received an B grade in our post show poll from 35 percent of the voters. C finished second with 19 percent of the vote.

-I gave Saturday’s AEW Collision and AEW Rampage block a B- grade. We did not have live coverage due to Survivor Series, so I did not run a poll. The Collision poll will return on Saturday night.

Birthdays and Notables

-Jerry Lawler is 74.

-Dutch Mantell (Wayne Keown) is 74.

-JBL (John Layfield) is 57.

-Minoru Tanaka is 51.

-Rosemary (Holly Letkeman) is 40.

-Dana Brooke (Ashley Sebera) is 35.

-The late Hayabusa (Eiji Ezaki) was born on November 29, 1968. He died of a cerebral hemorrhage at age 47 on March 3, 2016.