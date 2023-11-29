NXT TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.
-Roxanne Perez vs. Fallon Henley vs. Thea Hail vs Kiana James in a Last Chance qualifier for the Iron Survivor Challenge
-Carmelo Hayes vs. Tyler Bate vs. Eddy Thorpe vs. Joe Coffey in a Last Chance qualifier for the Iron Survivor Challenge
-Ilja Dragunov and Baron Corbin meet face-to-face
-Chad Gable, Otis, and Maxxine Dupri vs. Noam Dar, Oro Mensah, and Lash Legend in a six-person tag match
