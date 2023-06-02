WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, WWE and AEW live events (reports needed), AJ Styles, Lex Luger, Velvet Sky, Grado, Junkyard Dog, Fred Blassie

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be live tonight from Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania at Mohegan Sun Arena. The show features Roman Reigns celebrating 1,000 days as champion. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) either tonight or on Saturday.

-AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday in San Diego, California at Viejas Arena. The show is billed as Championship Friday with four title matches. Join me for our live review as the show airs today at 5:30CT/6:30ET on TNT. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

-We are looking for reports from the WWE and AEW live events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-AEW is in Tupelo, Mississippi at Cadence Bank Arena tonight with a House Rules live event.

-AEW is in Huntsville, Alabama at Propst Arena at Von Braun Center on Saturday with a House Rules live event.

-WWE is in White Plains, New York at Westchester County Center on Saturday with a Supershow live event. There are no matches listed on the venue’s website, but the lineup will likely be similar to the show listed below.

-WWE is in Manchester, New Hampshire at SNHU Arena on Sunday with a Supershow live event following advertised matches: Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Balor in a street fight, Rhea Ripley vs. Tegan Nox vs. Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, and Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Matt Riddle vs. Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci.

Birthdays and Notables

-Lex Luger (Lawrence Pfohl) is 65.

-AJ Styles (Allen Jones) is 46.

-Velvet Sky (Jamie Lynn Szantyr) is 42.

-Grado (Graeme Stevely) is 36.

-Junkyard Dog (Sylvester Ritter) died on June 2, 1998 at age 48 in a single car crash.

-Fred Blassie died on June 2, 2003 at age 85 due to heart and liver failure.