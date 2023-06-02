MLW Fusion preview: MLW National Openweight Championship match set for next week’s show

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Thursday’s Major League Wrestling Fusion.

-John Hennigan vs. Willie Mack for the MLW National Openweight Championship

Powell’s POV: MLW wrapped up its two-episode Super Series shows from Mexico last night. The upcoming shows were taped in Philadelphia and New York. Taya Valkyrie vs. Delmi Exo for the MLW Featherweight Championship was announced for the June 15 episode. MLW Fusion streams Thursdays on FITE.TV and the MLW YouTube page at 7CT/8ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports. My audio reviews of MLW Fusion are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).