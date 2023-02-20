AEW Dynamite preview: Tony Khan’s major announcement and more set for Wednesday’s TBS show

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Tony Khan’s major announcement

-Orange Cassidy vs. Wheeler Yuta for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship

-Tag Team Battle Royale for a spot in the four-way AEW Tag Team Title match at Revolution

-Jon Moxley vs. Evil Uno

-The Acclaimed vs. Big Bill and Lee Moriarty

-Christian Cage interviewed by Tony Schiavone

-Saraya vs. Skye Blue

-Bryan Danielson speaks

Powell’s POV: AEW announced that a Tag Team Casino Battle Royale will be held on the March 1 edition of Dynamite to fill the final spot in the four-way tag team title match at AEW Revolution that currently features The Gunns defending against The Acclaimed along with the two teams to be determined.

Dynamite will be live on Wednesday from Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Center. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesday on TBS at 7CT/8ET.