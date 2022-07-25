AEW Dark Elevation preview: The card for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark Elevation online show.

-Konosuke Takeshita vs. JD Drake

-Brandon Cutler vs. Baron Black

-Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto vs. Evil Uno and 10

-Toni Storm vs. Emi Sakura

-Angelico and Private Party vs. AR Fox, Liam Gray, and Adraian Alanis

-Hikaru Shida vs. Robyn Renegade

-Kris Statlander vs. Brittany

-Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir vs. Angelica Risk and Shalonce Royal

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Rich Bailin’s reviews are typically available on Tuesday mornings, but he has the week off and should return next week.