AEW Dark Elevation preview: The card for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark Elevation online show.
-Konosuke Takeshita vs. JD Drake
-Brandon Cutler vs. Baron Black
-Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto vs. Evil Uno and 10
-Toni Storm vs. Emi Sakura
-Angelico and Private Party vs. AR Fox, Liam Gray, and Adraian Alanis
-Hikaru Shida vs. Robyn Renegade
-Kris Statlander vs. Brittany
-Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir vs. Angelica Risk and Shalonce Royal
Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Rich Bailin’s reviews are typically available on Tuesday mornings, but he has the week off and should return next week.
Be the first to comment