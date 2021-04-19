AEW Dynamite preview: AEW Women’s Championship and three additional matches set for Wednesday’s live show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-Hikaru Shida vs. Tay Conti for the AEW Women’s Championship.

-Christian Cage vs. Powerhouse Hobbs.

-Ricky Starks vs. Hangman Page.

-Trent vs. Penta El Zero Miedo.

Powell's POV: Wednesday's episode will be live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily's Place.