AEW Dynamite preview: AEW Women’s Championship and three additional matches set for Wednesday’s live show

April 19, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-Hikaru Shida vs. Tay Conti for the AEW Women’s Championship.

-Christian Cage vs. Powerhouse Hobbs.

-Ricky Starks vs. Hangman Page.

-Trent vs. Penta El Zero Miedo.

Powell’s POV: Wednesday’s episode will be live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Jake Barnett has the week off, so join me for this week’s live review of Dynamite on Wednesday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio reviews after each episode.

