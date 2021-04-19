MLW Fusion preview: Court Bauer appearance, match and a press conference advertised

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Wednesday’s Major League Wrestling Fusion television show.

-TJP vs. Bu Ku Dao.

-MLW Founder Court Bauer appears.

-MLW National Openweight Champion Alexander Hammerstone holds a press conference.

Powell’s POV: MLW Fusion streams Wednesdays on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV, and the MLW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET. My written reviews are available on Wednesday while the show streams, and Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio reviews.