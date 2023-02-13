AEW Rampage rating for the show with Orange Cassidy vs. Lee Moriarty for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW Rampage television show delivered 375,000 viewers for Friday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the 406,000 viewership count from the previous week’s edition.

Powell’s POV: A rough viewership count for Rampage, which finished 28th in Friday’s cable ratings with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from the previous week’s 0.11 rating in the same demo. The February 11, 2022 edition of Rampage delivered 549,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic.