AEW Rampage rating for Rey Fenix vs. Komander

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Friday’s AEW Rampage television show delivered 416,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was up from the 395,000 viewership count from the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down compared to the previous week’s 0.15 rating in the same demo. The August 19, 2022 edition of Rampage delivered 461,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic.