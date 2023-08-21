WWE Smackdown on Fox rating for Edge’s 25-year celebration

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.094 million viewers for Fox, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was down from the 2.097 million viewership count from the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: The viewership and the rating basically held steady for Edge’s big night, which was light on Bloodline content. Smackdown finished with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic, equal to the previous week’s 0.55 rating. The August 19, 2022 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.084 million viewers and a 0.47 rating.