AEW Dynamite and Collision taping in Huntsville (reports needed), last week’s Dynamite poll results and grade, Ricky Steamboat, Norman Smiley, Lance Archer, Masato Tanaka, Ace Austin, Brock Anderson, Angel Medina, Aaron Aguilera, Rick Link

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live tonight from Huntsville, Alabama at Propst Arena at Von Braun Center. The show features the final push for Sunday’s AEW Revolution. Join me for my weekly live review as Dynamite airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from this week’s AEW Dynamite in Huntsville and the taping for Saturday’a AEW Collision. If you are attending this show or an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received an A grade in our post show poll from 24 percent of the voters. B finished second with 23 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade.

-We did not run a poll for Saturday’s AEW Collision due to our coverage being delayed. I gave the show a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Ricky Steamboat (Richard Blood) is 71.

-Rick Link is 65.

-WWE trainer Norman Smiley is 59.

-Angel Medina is 52.

-Masato Tanaka is 51.

-Lance Archer (Lance Hoyt) is 47.

-Aaron Aguilera is 47.

-Ace Austin (Austin Highley) is 27.

-Brock Anderson (Brock Lunde) is 27.

-Happy birthday to my brother Eric.