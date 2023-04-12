What's happening...

04/12 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: Keith Lee vs. Chris Jericho, Swerve Strickland vs. Darby Allin, Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Silas Young for the TNT Title, Orange Cassidy vs. Buddy Matthews for the AEW International Title, Riho and Skye Blue vs. Toni Storm and Ruby Soho, Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli vs. Brandon Cutler and Michael Nakazawa

April 12, 2023

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: Keith Lee vs. Chris Jericho, Swerve Strickland vs. Darby Allin, Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Silas Young for the TNT Title, Orange Cassidy vs. Buddy Matthews for the AEW International Title, Riho and Skye Blue vs. Toni Storm and Ruby Soho, Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli vs. Brandon Cutler and Michael Nakazawa, and more (31:46)…

Click here for the April 12 AEW Dynamite audio review. 

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

 

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.