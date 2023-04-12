04/12 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: Keith Lee vs. Chris Jericho, Swerve Strickland vs. Darby Allin, Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Silas Young for the TNT Title, Orange Cassidy vs. Buddy Matthews for the AEW International Title, Riho and Skye Blue vs. Toni Storm and Ruby Soho, Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli vs. Brandon Cutler and Michael Nakazawa

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: Keith Lee vs. Chris Jericho, Swerve Strickland vs. Darby Allin, Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Silas Young for the TNT Title, Orange Cassidy vs. Buddy Matthews for the AEW International Title, Riho and Skye Blue vs. Toni Storm and Ruby Soho, Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli vs. Brandon Cutler and Michael Nakazawa, and more (31:46)…

Click here for the April 12 AEW Dynamite audio review.

