Impact Wrestling and ROH on HonorClub coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, King Mo, Monty Brown, Antonino Rocca, Stan Stasiak

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes the final push for Sunday’s AEW Rebellion and the announcement of whether Mickie James will have to relinquish the Knockouts Championship. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays, as is my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The weekly Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. The show includes Claudio Castagnoli vs. Metalik for the ROH Championship. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the majority grade in our post show poll with 48 percent of the vote. A finished second with 20 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the majority grade in our post show poll with 47 percent of the vote. A finished second with 20 percent of the vote. C was a close third with 18 percent. I gave the show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-King Mo (Robert Horne) of the Men On A Mission tag team is 56.

-Former pro wrestler Monty Brown is 53. He also worked as Marcus Cor Von in WWE.

-The late Antonino Rocca (Antonino Biasetton) was born on April 13, 1927. He died due to complications following a urinary infection at age 49 on March 15, 1977.

-The late Stan Stasiak (George Emile Stipich) was born on April 13, 1937. He died of heart failure at age 60 on June 19, 1997.