AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s TNT show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-“Jungle Boy” Jack Perry vs. Shawn Spears

-“Aussie Open” Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher vs. “Best Friends” Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor for the IWGP Tag Team Titles

-New AEW Tag Team Champions “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler speak

-Taya Valkyrie vs. Emi Sakura

-Mark Briscoe, Jay lethal, Jeff Jarrett, and Satnam Singh in action

-Angelo Parker and Matt Menard speak

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Panther Arena. Join Colin McGuire for his weekly live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs Friday on TNT at 9CT/10ET (or immediately following the network’s NBA playoff coverage). Colin’s same night Rampage audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).