AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s TBS show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Wardlow for the TNT Championship

-Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho and Toni Storm

Powell's POV: Dynamite will be live from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Petersen Events Center. AEW Rampage will be taped the same night.