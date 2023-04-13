ROH on HonorClub TV lineup: The card for tonight’s HonorClub show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.

-Claudio Castagnoli vs. Metalik for the ROH Championship

-ROH Women’s Champion Athena vs. Ashley D’Amboise in a Proving Ground match

-Darius Martin vs. Mike Bennett

-Wheeler Yuta vs. Tracy Williams

-Mark Briscoe vs. Ari Daivari

-Katsuyori Shibata and Alex Coughlin vs. Anthony Henry and JD Drake

-Kelly Madan vs. Skye Blue

-Little Mean Kathleen vs. Willow Nightingale

-Tony Nese vs. Stu Grayson

Powell’s POV: The show was taped on Friday in Kingston, Rhode Island at Ryan Center. The weekly series streams Thursdays at 6CT/7ET via HonorClub. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written review will be available on Friday, along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).