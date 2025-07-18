ROH on HonorClub results (7/17): Robinson’s review of Michael Oku vs. Jay Lethal, Angelico vs. Hechicero, Diamante vs. Maya World, Lee Johnson vs. Atlantis Jr.

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER ROH TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Sam Robinson, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@altaine)

Ring of Honor on HonorClub (Episode 125)

Taped on July 10, 2025, in Garland, Texas, at Curtis Culwell Center

Streamed July 17, 2025, on HonorClub

Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman were on commentary, and Bobby Cruise was the ring announcers…

*Unless otherwise noted, all matches started and ended with the Code of Honor handshake…

The show started with the announcers actually at ringside… They cut to a quick voiceover with Riccaboni acknowledging the Dustin Rhodes and Athena wins at AEW All In Texas. There was a rundown of the matches for this episode…

1. Lee Johnson (w/ Blake Christian) vs. Atlantis Jr. Late in the match, Johnson blocked a pop-up move, and after some reversals, Atlantis hit a jumping knee. Atlantis hit a snap powerslam and a floating dropkick for a two count. Atlantis went up top and missed his frog splash but rolled through. Johnson hit a DVD, PK, and a standing moonsault for a two count. After some reversals, the men ended up on the top turnbuckle, and Johnson got pushed off onto his feet. Atlantis hit a jumping destroyer on Johnson and then his top rope frog splash for the pinfall.

Atlantis Jr. defeated Lee Johnson by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Fine TV match. Both of these men are capable of much more, but weren’t tasked with showing it here.

Footage aired of Lee Moriarty speaking after his match at Supercard. He said Blue Panther was a great luchador, and he beat him. Moriarty said he’s the longest-reigning pure champion. Moriarty said the pure title isn’t enough anymore, and he’s going to make himself the face of ROH…

A recap aired of the four-way match to determine the new ROH Women’s TV Champion…

As the next entrance started, a voiceover aired with Coleman telling us that Mina Shirakawa, the new interim champion, is injured…

2. Diamante vs. Maya World. Diamante used the code of honor to club away at World. Diamante hit a flying head scissors and then hit some mounted punches in the corner. Diamante raked the eyes of World on the ropes. World popped Diamante up onto the turnbuckle and then tried to powerbomb her, but Diamante fought off. Diamante hit a running corner kick. Diamante hit Code Red for the pinfall.

Diamante defeated Maya World by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Diamante looked good here. Couple of new moves, smooth footwork.

Backstage after All In Texas, Athena told us that she’s going to be the AEW Women’s Champion at some point soon…

A Riccaboni-voiced over video package about Dustin Rhodes’ AEW journey and all the times he’s challenged for the TNT Championship, only to finally win it at All In Texas…

A promo aired with Dustin backstage after his win. He was humble and thanked the fans. He said his family has a strong work ethic. “Keep Stepping,” his dad told him…

3. Michael Oku (w/ Amira) vs. Jay Lethal. After some quick pin attempts and reversals, there was a stalemate stare and another handshake. Lethal asked for a forearm shot, and they traded some forearms while still holding the shake. Oku jumped the line and hit a few extra, but Lethal slid around him a few times and hit a snap suplex for a one count. Lethal called for Lethal Injection, but Oku ducked it and hit a flying head scissors and a dropkick to crumble Lethal’s legs.

Oku went for a Figure Four but got pushed away. Lethal hit a shin breaker, a dragon screw, and locked in the figure four, but Oku rolled them out of the ring, and they both fell to the floor while still in the figure four. Back on the apron, Oku clotheslined Lethal back into the ring and then back body dropped him over the top to the floor. Oku hit his triangle dropkick and did his clapping in the ring before he hit a Fosbury flop onto Lethal on the floor. Back in the ring, Oku missed a corner dropkick, and Lethal went up top and tried an elbow drop but got rolled up for a two count. Lethal hit two cutters and Lethal Injection for the pinfall…

Jay Lethal defeated Michael Oku by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: That Figure Four roll to the floor spot was scary and completely unneeded. Lethal getting the win surprised me a little, mostly because Oku seems to be on the rise.

Backstage after Supercard of Honor, the Frat House members were mad. Jacked Jameson was screaming at a pledge. Preston Vance said they weren’t done with Dark Order and to leave the kid at home. Footage aired of Frat House at a bar, drinking and playing beer pong…

Robinson’s Ruminations: Does continuing to drink and party keep their heat strong? I’m not sure if it does. I don’t like hearing that the Dark Order feud isn’t over yet. Does this end with a Match without Honor?

A recap aired of the ROH World Championship match from Supercard that didn’t do that great match justice…

4. Angelico (w/Serpentico) vs. Hechicero (w/Rocky Romero). Hechicero waved off the Code of Honor as the crowd chanted for him. Later, Hechicero hit some chops in the corner. Hechicero hit a dragon screw in the ropes and stepped on the foot and hyperextended the knee. Hechicero went up top and flew off into a single leg dropkick from Angelico for a double down. Angelico hit a series of kicks and a high knee. Angelico hit his rewind kick and rolled Hechicero up in a cradle for a two count. Angelico hit a jumping flatliner for a two count. Angelico tried for his submission finish, but Rocky got on the apron for the distraction. Hechicero hit a basement dropkick, a basement DDT, and then his spinning hammerlock backbreaker finisher for the pinfall.

Hechicero defeated Angelico by pinfall.

After the match, Rocky started the beatdown, but it didn’t last long as Hologram came down for the save. He hit a top rope flying head-scissors on Hechicero and a superkick on Rocky. The rudos retreated up the ramp, yelling obscenities while the technicos stood tall.