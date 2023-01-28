Dot Net Awards: 2022 Best Broadcaster

Categories2022 Awards AWARDS NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dot Net readers were allowed a single vote per day for each of the 2022 awards categories. The following are the results of our poll for Best Broadcaster. Thanks to everyone who took part in the voting.

1. Pat McAfee (28 percent)

2. Excalibur (16 percent)

3. Michael Cole (13 percent)

4. Corey Graves (7 percent)

5. Wade Barrett (6 percent)

Others (30 percent)

Powell’s Notes: Pat McAfee took home the award for the second year in a row. He won the award with 26 percent of the vote last year and added another two percent this year. Excalibur finished as the runner-up for the second year in a row. It’s nice to see Michael Cole crack the top five, which is clearly in recognition of how much his work improved with McAfee and, in part, once the shackles were removed during Vince McMahon’s time away. Corey Graves returned to the list after failing to cracking the top five last year, and Barrett is new to the top five for his work on NXT and Smackdown. Falling out of the top five were Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, and Taz, who all tied for sixth with each man getting four percent of the vote.