3/9 WWE Raw Results: Powell’s review of Edge returning following Randy Orton’s attack on Beth Phoenix, Rey Mysterio vs. Angel Garza, Drew McIntyre in action, the build to WrestleMania kicks in

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw on the USA Network (Episode 1,398)

Aired live on March 9, 2020 from Washington, D.C. at Capital One Arena

[Hour One] The Raw opening video aired… Pyro shot off on the stage and a graphic listed the location of the event. The broadcast team of Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton, and Jerry Lawler checked in and hyped the return of Edge. A shot aired from the garage area backstage. Phillips said they had their cameras awaiting the arrival of Edge…

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch headed to the ring for a promo dressed in all black while the broadcast team hyped her WrestleMania match against Shayna Baszler. Phillips noted that Baszler is the only person to eliminate the entire field of Elimination Chamber entrants by herself.

Lynch stood in the ring and listed to the “Becky” chants before telling the DC crowd that The Man has come around. Lynch said the time for joking around is over because she finally knows who her WrestleMania opponent is – “the cage fighter Shayna Baszler.” Lynch set up a video package that recapped Baszler’s Elimination Chamber win.

Post match footage aired of Baszler talking about how she wrecked every person in the Chamber to send a direct message to Lynch. Baszler looked into the camera and said, “I will take the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania and there’s not a damn thing you can do, bitch.”

Lynch put over Baszler’s accolades and said that she’s also a world class scumbag. Lynch said she might be a bitch, but she’s the bitch who runs the division. Lynch said she used to recognize Baszler as a the constipated robot from NXT. Lynch recalled that Baszler refused to shake her hand last year at WrestleMania after she took the title from her friend Ronda Rousey.

Lynch said Baszler has been hiding in the shadows looking to rewrite history. Lynch said it will be heart vs. skill and The Man vs. The Queen of Spades. Lynch said she believes that Baszler is underestimating her. “And I’m going to smash your face in for it,” Lynch said before dropping the mic…

The broadcast team hyped Drew McIntyre as being in action on Raw… A shot aired of Rey Mysterio walking backstage while Saxton hyped his match with Angel Garza as coming up after the commercial break [C]…

Powell’s POV: That’s more like it. Lynch has a program she can sink her teeth into and she delivered her best promo in weeks. Forget the over the top aspects we’ve seen lately, Lynch delivering a straight forward pro wrestling promo is Lynch at her best.

1. Rey Mysterio vs. Angel Garza (w/Zelina Vega). During his entrance, Garza stopped along the barricade and waited for a female fan to kiss his cheek. She kissed her hand and placed it on his cheek instead. Garza followed up by kissing her on the cheek. Garza caught Mysterio with a kick to the face, then dropkicked him to ringside. Garza removed his tearaway pants heading into a picture in picture break. [C]

Garza set up for his own 619, but Mysterio cut him off with a dropkick. Mysterio sent Garza to ringside and then did a slide under the bottom rope and landed on him on the floor (love that spot). A graphic listed Natalya and Live Morgan vs. The Kabuki Warriors for later in the show.

Garza went back on the offensive with a reverse slingshot suplex. Mysterio rallied until Garza cut him off with a kick. Garza placed Mysterio on the top rope. Mysterio knocked Garza to the mat and then went for a Canadian Destroyer, but Garza caught him. Mysterio performed a huracanrana that put Garza on the ropes and then hit a 619 and followed up with a springboard splash for the win…

Rey Mysterio defeated Angel Garza in 9:00.

Powell’s POV: An enjoyable opening match. Mysterio is having one hell of a run. I was skeptical when he was brought back because he’s had so many injuries over the years, but he’s been fantastic. My guess is that Paul Heyman has had a lot to do with the way the company has been better about treating Mysterio as the true legend that he is.

Footage aired from earlier today of Kevin Owens arriving at the building and finding AOP and Murphy blocking his path. Seth Rollins laughed and entered the picture with a bucket of popcorn. Rollins laughed and offered Owens some popcorn. Owens threw his rolling suitcase at AOP, but was quickly beaten down by AOP and Murphy while Rollins continued to eat the popcorn… [C]

Powell’s POV: For those didn’t see Elimination Chamber, Owens started the popcorn bit by arriving through the crowd while eating popcorn during the Raw Tag Title match.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Jordan Oliver of MLW on starting in the pro wrestling business at age 15, backyard wrestling, the Injustice faction, his NJPW dream role, the platform that MLW has provided, and more...

