Powell’s WWE Fastlane Hit List: Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a Last Man Standing match for the World Heavyweight Title, John Cena and LA Knight vs. Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso

JASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Fastlane Hits

Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a Last Man Standing match for the World Heavyweight Championship: They saved the best for last by putting this in its rightful main event slot. They had the best storyline support of any of the matches on this show and it’s important to give the World Heavyweight Championship a credibility boost by featuring it in the main event while Roman Reigns is away. Both wrestlers worked really hard and the the nearly 30-minute match was entertaining enough that I was actually surprised when I saw how long it went. I assume this is the end of the program. If so, I hope that there’s a plan in place to keep Nakamura strong. The last thing he needs it to follow this feud is to lose another to Ricochet.

Damian Priest and Finn Balor vs. Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles: A truly surprising outcome with Cody and Jey winning the tag titles. It creates some interesting possibilities with Cody and Jey now free to wrestle on Smackdown, and I’m curious to see how Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn react to the title change. Meanwhile, the fallout with Judgment Day promises to be intriguing given that it was JD McDonagh’s inadvertent chair shot to the knee of Priest that helped cost the champions their titles, and also prevented Priest from cashing in his Money in the Bank contract later in the night.

John Cena and LA Knight vs. Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso: A decent match with the popularity of the babfaces being strong enough to keep the live crowd fully engaged. Cena spent a lot of time selling, which limited Knight’s time in the ring. Jimmy was the right guy to take the loss and I assume it served a storyline purpose with Roman Reigns returning on Friday’s Smackdown. Is Knight the next challenger for Reigns’ title at WWE Crown Jewel?

Carlito, Rey Mysterio, and Santos Escobar vs. Bobby Lashley and “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins: More of an in the middle than a Hit or a Miss. The Carlito surprise was well received by the live crowd, but I hope they can find a way to make him seem relevant as opposed to feeling like a nostalgia act. It didn’t feel like the finish would occur until the mystery person arrived, and even then I was surprised that the babyfaces went over.

WWE Fastlane Misses

Iyo Sky vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Championship: The match suffered from a crowd that didn’t pick a favorite and mostly reacted to moves. And it’s not the crowd’s fault, it’s that the booking of the women’s division has been subpar. At this point, I’m honestly not sure whether these three wrestlers are babyfaces or heels from week to week.