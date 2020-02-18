WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership: Final numbers for Friday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.464 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the previous episode’s 2.538 million final viewership count.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished first in the adults 18-34 demographic for broadcast networks and tied for second in the adults 18-49 demographics. The show was dominant in the male 18-49 demographic. By the way, the WWE Raw ratings will be delayed until Tuesday due to the President’s Day holiday on Monday.



