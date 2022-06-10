What's happening...

WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Intercontinental Title match and Money in the Bank qualifiers advertised for tonight’s Fox show

June 10, 2022

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Ricochet vs. Gunter for the Intercontinental Championship

-Lacey Evans vs. Xia Li in a Money in the Bank match qualifier

-Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus in a Money in the Bank match qualifier

-Max Dupri introduces the first Maximum Male Model

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from Baton, Rouge, Louisiana at Raising Cane’s River Center. Join me for our weekly live review of Smackdown as it airs Friday on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

