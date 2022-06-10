Yuka Sakazaki on AEW, American fans, Kenny Omega, working Masha Slamovich for PWG, wrestling in Tokyo one day and in Baltimore the next

CategoriesAEW News Interview Highlights

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

“Andrew Thompson Interviews” with guest Yuka Sakazaki

Host: Andrew Thompson

On her desire to wrestle Nyla Rose in Tokyo Joshi Pro: “Nyla Rose is a large wrestler who’s both physically strong and a great wrestler. I’d love to wrestle her in a TJPW ring.”

Yuka on crowd reactions from American fans, AEW, and Kenny Omega: The reactions of the American audience and cheers are easy to understand, and it adds to the matches. The wrestlers there also do their best to communicate with me even if my English isn’t good. I’ve been supported by many people in AEW but Kenny [Omega] really brought us to many tourist spots, takes good care of us and gave us a lot of advice. I’m very thankful!”

Sakazaki on her upcoming PWG debut against Masha Slamovich: I’m very glad to see that not only did PWG have a very rare Joshi match on the card, I’m very glad to be part of the match. I’ll do my best to live up to expectations. I’m not sure about future women’s matches but I hope that my match with Masha [Slamovich] would lead to more women’s matches there.”

On competing in Japan on May 3 and then flying to Baltimore for AEW Rampage on May 4: “Everyone in Tokyo gave their support and with that momentum, I flew to AEW in tip-top condition and wrestled the match. I slept really well on the flight too so I had no issues.”