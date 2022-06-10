6/9 NXT UK TV results: Meiko Satomura vs. Ivy Nile for the NXT UK Women’s Championship, Amale vs. Eliza Alexander, Mark Andrews vs. Kenny Williams, and Primate and T-Bone vs. Tate Mayfairs and Oli Blake

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT UK TV

Taped in London, England at BT Sport Studios

Streamed June 9, 2022 on WWE Network and Peacock

1. Mark Andrews beat Kenny Williams.

2. Primate and T-Bone (w/Eddie Dennis) beat Tate Mayfairs and Oli Blake.

3. Eliza Alexander (w/Xia Brookside) over Amale.

4. Meiko Satomura defeated Ivy Nile to retain the NXT UK Women’s Championship.

Powell’s POV: Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons is off again this week. His written and audio reviews should return next week.