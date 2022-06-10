6/9 NXT UK TV results: Meiko Satomura vs. Ivy Nile for the NXT UK Women’s Championship, Amale vs. Eliza Alexander, Mark Andrews vs. Kenny Williams, and Primate and T-Bone vs. Tate Mayfairs and Oli Blake

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
NXT UK TV
Taped in London, England at BT Sport Studios
Streamed June 9, 2022 on WWE Network and Peacock
1. Mark Andrews beat Kenny Williams.
2. Primate and T-Bone (w/Eddie Dennis) beat Tate Mayfairs and Oli Blake.
3. Eliza Alexander (w/Xia Brookside) over Amale.
4. Meiko Satomura defeated Ivy Nile to retain the NXT UK Women’s Championship.
Powell’s POV: Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons is off again this week. His written and audio reviews should return next week.
