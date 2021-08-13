8/13 WWE 205 Live results: Anish V’s review of Joe Gacy vs. Josh Briggs, and Grayson Waller vs. Ikemen Jiro

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Anish Vishwakoti, ProWrestling.net Staffer, (@AVX_9001)

WWE 205 Live (Episode 244)

Orlando, Florida at Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE PC)

Streamed August 13, 2021 on WWE Network

The broadcast team of Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness welcomed us to the show as Ikemen Jiro made his entrance for the opening match…

1. Ikemen Jiro vs. Grayson Waller. The match started with a fast lockup which saw Waller toss Jiro to the ropes before reengaging and getting arm dragged. Waller then kicked him in the gut and looked for a wrist lock, but Jiro reversed into a headlock takeover and maintained control for a second. Waller shot Jiro off and hit a shoulder tackle before getting tripped and rocked with a few forearms. Waller fought back and tossed Jiro to the outside although Jiro hit him with a kick from the apron followed by a handspring elbow.

Jiro tried for a Tarantula submission in the corner, Waller countered having scouted their previous match and stomped on Jiro to take back control. Waller then pounded on Jiro with some forearms and tried for a Suplex, but Jiro was able to block and go for a small package for a two count. Waller kicked out and went back for a Snap Suplex to down Jiro. Waller followed up with some ground strikes before using a cravat to wear Jiro down before whipping him into the corner.

Waller then pulled Jiro up by the hair and went back to the cravat before kneeing Jiro. Waller taunted too much however and gave Jiro some space to fight back with some kicks, but Waller tripped him into the corner to retake control. Waller transitioned to an armbar and chin lock combo but Jiro quickly struggled out, forcing Waller to try for a roll up. The ref spotted Waller grabbing the trunks, allowing Jiro some respite to retaliate with a flurry of strikes before dropkicking Waller to the outside.

Jiro then hit a tope con giro before rolling Waller into the ring for a Swanton. Waller grabbed the rope to break the pinfall and ducked Jiro’s Ikemen Slash attempt and hit his own running stunner for a two count. Waller kicked at a grounded Jiro before trying for a Fireman’s Carry which Jiro rolled out of. Waller goaded Jiro onto the top rope and tried for a Suplex but Jiro used a Kimura to drag Waller to the mat and hit a Kimura Scoop Slam for a two count.

Jiro then went for the Ikemen Slash once more, but Waller used the corner and ducked out of the way to kick Jiro in the mid-section, following up with the Float Over Stomp to get the pinfall victory…

Grayson Waller defeated Ikemen Jiro.

Anish’s Thoughts: This was a great match that followed up from their last one and I think commentary did a good job telling the story that Waller had very specifically been scouting Jiro over the past few weeks and this is what gave him the edge to beat Jiro. I don’t think Jiro loses much as Waller did resort to a little underhandedness right at the end and was very clearly spending all his time looking at Jiro as an opponent, which is a great way to explain a heel’s mentality, so both men did a good job selling this story.

After the match, a promo aired from Josh Briggs calling out anyone of any weight to fight him on 205 Live…

Anish’s Thoughts: It seems that from this and the commentary team saying that we will be seeing more 205-plus pounders on 205, this seems like the beginning of the end of 205 Live as we know it. I could really see this show getting rebranded in the near future.

2. Josh Briggs vs. Joe Gacy. The two circled and locked up with Briggs muscling Gacy around the ring first. Gacy stepped up and looked to match his strength, but Briggs used a hammer fist to square himself up before whipping Gacy across the ring. Gacy used his speed to duck under Briggs and hit a pair of clotheslines before trying for a front facelock. Briggs shot Gacy off the ropes and hit a big boot to down Gacy before hitting some elbows to keep him there for a two count.

Briggs whipped Gacy into his elbow a few times for another two count, then tossing Gacy into the corner. Gacy ducked under another clothesline and hit a running kick, but Briggs shook it off and caught Gacy with a Sidewalk Slam and a standing splash for a two count. Briggs then slapped Gacy’s back and used a double arm lock to wear him out, with Gacy eventually striking his way out. Gacy hit some chops on Briggs, but Briggs reversed with a big shoulder tackle to stop Gacy’s momentum for now.

Gacy again had to fight out of an arm lock, muscling out and using a headbutt to get some space for himself. Gacy used another headbutt to reverse a Chokeslam attempt and shoved Briggs into the corner. Gacy hit a spinning Uranage to knock the wind out of Briggs, he then set Briggs up for a series of wild strikes. Gacy then hit a big Back Suplex but couldn’t cover as Briggs rolled to the ropes. Gacy looked to finish Briggs with a series of clotheslines followed by a flurry of strikes, but Briggs caught Gacy running in with a counter Lariat to get the pinfall victory…

Josh Briggs defeated Joe Gacy.