08/13 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Roman Reigns and John Cena exchange verbal jabs, Apollo Crews vs. King Nakamura for the Intercontinental Championship, Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks contract signing for SummerSlam, Baron Corbin vs. Kevin Owens, brief thoughts on AEW Rampage to close

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Roman Reigns and John Cena exchange verbal jabs, Apollo Crews vs. King Nakamura for the Intercontinental Championship, Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks contract signing for SummerSlam, Kevin Owens vs. Baron Corbin, The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy, brief thoughts on AEW Rampage to close, and more (30:16)…

Click here for the August 13 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

