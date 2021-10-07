Malakai Black on his AEW character and entrance, the young age when he told his mother he wanted to be a pro wrestler

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Unrestricted Podcast with Malakai Black

Hosts: Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards

Interview available at Omny.fm

Malakai Black on his AEW character and entrance: “I just presented this entire ball of information to Tony [Khan], and Tony just absorbed it and was like, ‘Yeah, I love it! Let’s give it a go, and we’ll see where it ends!’ The rest is history because obviously it was a big success.”

Malakai Black on his wrestling inspiration: “I told my mom at age six, ‘I want to be a pro wrestler,’ and my mom was like, ‘Yeah, sure.’ Who’s laughing now mom?”

Other topics include the mix of horror movies, music, mythology, and European history that’s influenced and inspired his incredible AEW entrance, the evolution of the three light stabs and his name, the backstage ritualist preparation he undergoes before every match, his AEW debut in Miami and how they managed to keep it a secret, brawling with Cody Rhodes, working with “Daredevil” star Rosario Dawson, growing up in the Netherlands, the Dutch wrestling scene, his martial arts background, his fascination with religion and the occult, the possibility of a cinematic wrestling match in the future, developing his Blxck Mass clothing line, his cats, learning to speak English, and more.