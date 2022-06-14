What's happening...

Matt Hardy issues first comments on Jeff Hardy’s DUI arrest

June 14, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Matt Hardy addressed his brother Jeff Hardy’s arrest on DUI and other charges with the following social media statement on Tuesday.

Powell’s POV: While Matt is doing the right thing by focusing on the health of his brother, you have to feel bad for him because Jeff’s actions obviously impact Matt’s career. AEW has yet to publicly comment on Jeff’s arrest, though they have stopped promoting the previously advertised Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus vs. The Hardys vs. The Young Bucks three-way ladder match for the AEW Tag Titles that was previously planned for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.

