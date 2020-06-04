AEW Dynamite viewership for the show headlined by Cody’s first TNT Title defense

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show produced 730,000 viewers for Wednesday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 827,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: AEW won the night over NXT, which delivered 715,000 viewers for USA Network. Dynamite finished 27th in the 18-49 demographic last night, while NXT finished 45th in the same category. Both shows were down in the demographics due to cable news dominating the night.



